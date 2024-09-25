It’s going to be a massacre in Singapore: Arjun Erigaisi

HYDERABAD: Ten out of a possible 11 points, a 2968 rating performance and two gold medals at the Chess Olympiad. Such a dominant show but it could have gone pear-shaped right at the start for Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-rated Indian chess player, against his weakest opponent at the Budapest event. “I thought I would have some compensation (after the bishop sacrifice in Round 1). It was a very shaky start. Luckily he took on a6 without playing Nf4,” he tells TNIE.
The Warangal wunderkind, who has now risen to World No.3 in live ratings, believes the upcoming World Championship between China’s Ding Liren and teammate D Gukesh will be one-sided in the Indian’s favour. “I think it is going to be a massacre. Gukesh is a huge favourite now and is showing tremendous form. Ding was not in the best possible mental or physical shape in the Olympiad and in long games, he was just collapsing,” he notes.
Arjun also praises the women’s team for winning the gold, singling out Dronavalli Harika’s victory in the last round against Azerbaijan. “The last game by Harika akka was slow, clean outplay… Magnus style,” he says. The 21-year-old grandmaster also speaks about a ‘decoy’ board order, a missed chance against Uzbekistan, Anand’s influence and Kramnik’s ‘mobile phone’ complaint.
Excerpts
You ended up with a stunning 10 points out of 11 games. But in the very first round, you were in trouble after a bishop sacrifice gone wrong?
I thought I would have some compensation because his king was in the centre. But as soon as I played 11. … Ba6, he started thinking for a long time. Then I realised I was much worse after the sacrifice. But if I do something else, then Ba6 simply doesn’t make sense because I end up wasting two tempi. It was a huge mistake, luckily he took on a6 without playing Nf4 and it was fine after that. It was a very shaky start.
On the toughest game?
In terms of opposition, it was against Lenier Dominguez [US], because he was clearly the highest-rated player I faced in the tournament. My best game would be against Daneshvar Bardiya of Iran. In the (ninth round) game against the Uzbek player (Shamsiddin Vokhidov), you had a chance to grab the pawn on f7 and win.
I saw 38. Bf7. But I just assumed 38. … Qf7, I move the queen and he goes 39. … Nf6. But I forgot that if I play 39, Qd2 or Qd4, I could go 40. Qd8 after Nf6. This was clearly a missed chance.
Last time, you crossed 2700. This time, you came close to crossing 2800.
It feels nice, but I didn’t think too much about it. I am happier about the two golds that I won.
When were you certain that you would get the gold in the Open?
When we won the 10th round against the US, it was clear in the back of all of our minds that we had won the gold. But we didn’t want to relax and take the last game lightly.
How did you celebrate?
We were planning a few things, including a sky lounge, but it was already late by the time we finished taking photos after the closing ceremony. So we did not go out for dinner but we had a long night after returning to the hotel. No one slept after going back and we were just dancing and singing.
A huge part of the credit goes to (Viswanathan) Anand sir. Most of us who started playing chess were inspired by him.
What did you think of Ding Liren’s decision not to play against India?
I think it was not just to avoid Gukesh. He was in a bad shape and lost the previous round to Le Quang Liem.
Before the Olympiad, you told TNIE that Ding played better in the Sinquefield Cup despite the results and you expected a 50-50 match if he continued in that direction. Now, after seeing Ding’s performance in the Olympiad, has your opinion changed?
I think it is going to be a massacre. Gukesh is a huge favourite now. First, he is showing tremendous form. Second, Ding was not in the best possible mental or physical shape. In long games, he was just collapsing. I think the strength difference is too much now.
