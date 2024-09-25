It’s going to be a massacre in Singapore: Arjun Erigaisi

HYDERABAD: Ten out of a possible 11 points, a 2968 rating performance and two gold medals at the Chess Olympiad. Such a dominant show but it could have gone pear-shaped right at the start for Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-rated Indian chess player, against his weakest opponent at the Budapest event. “I thought I would have some compensation (after the bishop sacrifice in Round 1). It was a very shaky start. Luckily he took on a6 without playing Nf4,” he tells TNIE.

The Warangal wunderkind, who has now risen to World No.3 in live ratings, believes the upcoming World Championship between China’s Ding Liren and teammate D Gukesh will be one-sided in the Indian’s favour. “I think it is going to be a massacre. Gukesh is a huge favourite now and is showing tremendous form. Ding was not in the best possible mental or physical shape in the Olympiad and in long games, he was just collapsing,” he notes.

Arjun also praises the women’s team for winning the gold, singling out Dronavalli Harika’s victory in the last round against Azerbaijan. “The last game by Harika akka was slow, clean outplay… Magnus style,” he says. The 21-year-old grandmaster also speaks about a ‘decoy’ board order, a missed chance against Uzbekistan, Anand’s influence and Kramnik’s ‘mobile phone’ complaint.

Excerpts

You ended up with a stunning 10 points out of 11 games. But in the very first round, you were in trouble after a bishop sacrifice gone wrong?

I thought I would have some compensation because his king was in the centre. But as soon as I played 11. … Ba6, he started thinking for a long time. Then I realised I was much worse after the sacrifice. But if I do something else, then Ba6 simply doesn’t make sense because I end up wasting two tempi. It was a huge mistake, luckily he took on a6 without playing Nf4 and it was fine after that. It was a very shaky start.