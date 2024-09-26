Arjun's journey of self discovery post Paris heartbreak

Arjun might be struggling to obtain answers but he's also mindful of the effort that he has put in from his side. "But overall, I'm proud of the way I played. I missed a medal by a whisker but fourth is also a thing to be proud of. And somebody had to finish fourth and it was me," the 2023 Asian Championships silver medallist assessed.

Despite being unable to infiltrate the bottom of the matter, he's not looking to force the issue and with the guidance of the people around him, he's looking to take things slow.

"I started shooting two days back and I'm training at the 50m range because I just don't want to do 10m at the moment. 50m is something I can explore and I'm working on it right now," Arjun, who is taking part in the All-Indian Railway Shooting meet in Jaipur, noted.

His outlook towards life and the sport might be evolving but his mantra remains the same. He's intent on enjoying the sport. "That day (Olympic final) doesn't define what kind of shooter I am. I have been good and I'm still good and there's much more to come in the future. I'll try to take a break after the World Cup final. Right now I just want to enjoy the process, the mantra that I have been following for the past few years. And that process helped me maintain my creativity."

Fortunately, Arjun, who is supported by Olympic Gold Quest, has the ideal support system - his parents, coaches, sports science team - to navigate this tricky phase. They have constantly lent their ears in order to help him. Arjun, on his part, is mindful that he needs to maintain a certain level of discipline to remain in the game.

As he grapples to get a better understanding of his recent past, music is something that has appealed to his senses. "I'm trying to learn harmonium and I also bought a tabla. I played it in Gurudwara for three years before shooting. I'm trying to learn new things and also stay connected with shooting."

After the Railways meet, Arjun is set to take part in the upcoming ISSF World Cup Final, which is set to be held in New Delhi next month. With the never-ending backing of coach Deepali Deshpande, he's aiming for a stress-free experience then.

"Deepali ma'am asked me to take a break from 10m and she told me 'if you don't want to do it (shoot 10m), don't do it'. After the World Cup final, I'll definitely take a break. Even right now, she asked me not to stress about the upcoming competition and just try and enjoy it. Recovery, especially the mental side, is much more important at the moment."

This current phase might be a new territory for Arjun but he has had his share of challenges in the past. He'll be hoping to get clarity as soon as possible and return stronger.