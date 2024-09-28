MIKA to host last round of national karting championship in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), inaugurated only last week will host its maiden competitive event the fifth and final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes 2024 with 54 entrants in the fray. The two-day event, commencing on September 28, is expected to dish out high octane action.

The big incentive for the participants is that the championship winners in each of the three categories - Micro Max, Junior Max and Senior Max - will represent India in the 24th Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals 2024 to be held at Sarno, Italy, from October 19 to 26. Considering that it would be the first competitive outing at the MIKA track, it will be a fresh start for all the racers as they will have to learn and master the track layout.

Imran holds lead

FM Md Imran from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh continued to impress with a strategic victory over Turkmenistan’s GM Orazly Annageldyev in the seventh round of the 29th IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, held at Coimbatore. Imran skillfully maneuvered through the Dutch Defence that led to a pivotal win, elevating his score to 5.5 points.