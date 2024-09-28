'Not chasing GM norm and ratings freed me': Chess Olympiad winner Vaishali

CHENNAI: Indian chess has taken the elevator in terms of achievements over the last 12 months. Multiple people winning important titles, teens dominating competitors twice their age, youngsters becoming Grandmasters, as many as five people taking part in the Candidates and D Gukesh emerging as the contender for Ding Liren's throne.
If there is one player who has come to symbolise this sort of unprecedented upward trajectory, it's R Vaishali. Just over 12 months ago, on the flight to Hangzhou to take part at the Asian Games, she was feeling slightly down. Her ultimate dream was yet to materialise — becoming a GM. Worse, she had realised that the pressure was eating her alive.
That's when she turned to one of her trainers - Sandipan Chanda - for advice. The 41-year-old broke down her chess to something fundamental. Start playing like how you used to play when you were a kid.
The 22-year-old tried it in a few tournaments and reaped immediate rewards. Since then, wins have come in the Grand Swiss Tour, the third and final GM norm followed, a very creditable showing in the women's Candidates... she had, at some level, managed to do a lifetime's worth of work across six months.
But this is now her world. Last week, she played a big role in helping the women's team to their first ever team gold at the chess Olympiad in Budapest. Hence, it's no surprise to note that she calls this 'a dream year'. In an interaction with this daily, Vaishali, who will appear for the Ganges Grandmasters in the second edition of the Global Chess League early next month, was intimate about her mindset change and the evolution of women's chess in India. Excerpts:
On your last two weeks, gold at the Olympiad...
It's been great, it was a historic gold. Also very happy that the Open team also won gold in such a dominating fashion. It was inspiring to watch them. At the 2022 Chennai Olympiad, we were very close to winning gold. We were leading for most of the tournament.
In the last round, we lost and finished with bronze. It was the first Olympiad medal for the women's team but we couldn't celebrate it because we were close to winning gold. We were motivated to get gold for this team. Winning the tournament was always in the back of our mind but most importantly we wanted to give our best. Wanted to give our best as a team.
On any team strategy and bonding sessions
(D) Harika and Tania (Sachdev) are two very experienced in playing Olympiads and team tournaments. Divya (Deshmukh), Vantika (Agrawal) and myself... playing the second Olympiad. Playing in Chennai was a big experience for all of us. We all had a good time together.
Team strategy, nothing in particular. It was just about playing our best chess and seeing how it goes. When we lost our eighth (round against Poland), it was upsetting. We knew we had to win our last two rounds (after drawing our ninth) to have a shot at gold. Both Divya and Vantika played well in the crucial matches.
On your last 12 months
This year has been a dream year for any chess player from the country. For me, completing the GM title has been a dream ever since I started playing chess. Winning the Grand Swiss, qualifying for the Candidates... It has been a dream year.
At the Candidates also, opportunity for Pragg (brother R Praggnanandhaa) and myself... we travelled together and played. That was also a historic moment because no siblings have managed to do that in a single event. At the Olympiad also, siblings playing and winning gold in the same event... It's all been great.
On what changed in your outlook for these successes
When I won the Grand Swiss, my mindset changed. So I'm just trying to have the same mindset as it helped me in the last few tournaments. Earlier, I used to take in a lot of pressure to complete the GM title. Every tournament I played, I was trying to increase my rating, get GM norms as it was my big dream.
Whatever tournament I played, I played for GM norms but I realised it wasn't helping me anywhere. The pressure was not helping me to play my best chess. That realisation helped me. That's when I started to play freely, like how I used to play when I was a kid. That mindset change helped me to play my best chess.
On who she spoke to to have a different perspective
I have been working with RB Ramesh sir for the last 10 years. I have also been training at the WACA (Westbridge-Anand Chess Academy) for the last 3-4 years where I get to train with all the top trainers. There I got to train with Sandipan Chanda sir. I got individual sessions. He's the one who put this thought... to play freely and to enjoy the game like how I used to play the game when I was a kid.
In your formative years, there was only Harika, Humpy and Tania at the top end of women's chess in India. These days, there are a lot more role models for young women to look at...
The last few years, it (women's chess) has grown tremendously. Among Indian juniors, it's very clear that there are a lot of boys and they are all chasing each other. That much is visible.
There weren't many girls coming up. But this is changing. If you look at the Olympiad itself, there was Divya, Vantika and me... Divya has improved rapidly over the last year and crossed 2500 recently. I think she has a great future. Vantika did really well and we also have other girls coming up. I hope many girls take up chess and go a long way.
On message for young girls
That's the age (15-16-17) one has to decide whether they want to pursue chess or even otherwise... decide what field they want to get into. I was very lucky that way because my parents were clear. I did write all my exams but for me, my pathway was going to be chess. It's a question... one has to put all their heart into it.
On playing with Anand at Ganges Grandmasters in the upcoming edition of GCL
When I saw the list, I couldn't believe that I was in the same team as sir, super excited and looking forward to it. We played in the same team during the online Olympiad but other than, this will be my first over-the-board tournament with sir.
I will get to spend more time with sir and I will be looking to learn a lot more things. Arjun (Erigaisi) will also be part of the same team.