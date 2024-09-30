Defending champions Railways beat IOC to bag Murugappa Gold Cup

CHENNAI: Defending champions Indian Railways - RSPB got the better of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 5-3 in the final to lift the trophy in the 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament here on Sunday. From the outset, RSPB displayed aggressive intent.

Gursahibjit Singh opened the scoring early in the 7th minute with a well-executed penalty corner. Just two minutes later, Simranjot Singh doubled the lead with a skillful finish from open play, putting RSPB firmly in control.

Yuvraj Walmiki further increased RSPB’s advantage with two crucial goals-one in the 18th minute, and another in the 58th minute that sealed the match. Results: Final: RSPB-Railways 5 bt India Oil Corporation 3

We need to be clinical: Coyle

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle admitted that his team did not play to potential against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Young forward Lalremsanga Fanai scored in the 39th minute to help Mohammedan SC win their maiden match of the ISL. A defensive error led to the only goal of the night and Coyle said it was a lesson to learn and was hoped that they will do well next against Hyderabad FC.

“We started very well. And we could easily have been two or three goals in front.We have to be more clinical. Because there are really good chances we’re creating,’’ said Coyle. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kerala Blasters drew with NorthEast United 1-1

Rivaan emerges champion

11-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) stamped his authority in the Micro Max category and retained the title here on Sunday in the fifth and final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes 2024, jointly organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club, at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA). In the Senior Max class, Ruhaan Alva emerged National champion.

Imran bags title

Md Imran emerged as the champion of the 29th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Chess.