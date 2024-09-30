IOA fully responsible for current situation: IOC

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee is keeping a close watch too. The IOC has said that the IOA is responsible for whatever is happening in it and must resolve it soon.

In a statement to this newspaper, the IOC said, "The IOA is fully responsible for the current situation and must urgently address and resolve its internal governance issues. The IOC does not have any further comments on this topic to make at this stage." In fact a top IOC official attended the last EC meeting that ended in acrimony last week.

It is time for Supreme Court to take note of the situation. If India are indeed serious about the 2036 Olympics bid, which they are, then a fully functional IOA is required for the constant dialogue with the IOC. That too has stalled. There is no bid committee as of now, either. The way things stand, a general body meeting seems to be the only answer. Dissolving the current EC and calling for election could be another alternative.

After the Executive Committee members in a letter to the IOC had alleged that the IOA is being run in an autocratic manner, the IOA president has claimed that a felicitation function supposed to be organised for the Olympic medal winners could not be held because of non-cooperation of EC members.

Usha also claimed that a proposal that would have given a preparatory grant of Rs. 2 lakh to an athlete and Rs. 1 lakh to a coach too was stalled by the Finance Committee.

According to a statement, the IOA had planned to give each individual medallist a cash award ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore and Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore and the respective coaches receiving anything between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh as part of the official felicitation. "By not following through on these plans, the IOA is letting down the athletes who have made our country proud. I urge the Executive Committee to take immediate action and ensure that our athletes receive the honours and recognition they deserve," she said in the release.

The EC had earlier sent a letter to the IOC saying, “We are deeply concerned with the conduct of the IOA President, whose autocratic behaviour has always been regrettable, and we also regret subjecting you to such an experience which has become a norm for her to run down the views and concerns of her colleagues in every single meeting or opportunity.” The EC members are backed by senior vice president Ajay Patel, treasurer Sahdev Yadav, vice president and London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, senior and experienced sports administrator Rajlaxmi Singh Deo besides others.