World body writes to IOA, ad-hoc panel seeking WFI election report

CHENNAI: Exactly two weeks after the election to the executive committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was held in New Delhi, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday apparently has sought written confirmation from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) about the proceedings. It is understood that the UWW has addressed a letter to both the IOA president and ad-hoc committee asking them to submit a detailed plan to provide a safe environment to wrestlers for approval.

Incidentally, the letter was written to the IOA and its ad hoc panel, a day after this daily reported that the UWW is yet not receive any official confirmation regarding the WFI election from the IOA. It should be noted here that the UWW suspended the WFI last year for not conducting elections. It also raised serious concerns over the wrestlers' protest in the country wherein the top grapplers from the country accused the former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

The detailed plan sought by the world body deals with the issues as it urged the IOA to set up a committee to address complaints of abuse and harassment. The committee has to be in compliance with the Indian laws said the UWW. It also urged the IOA to form an Athletes' Commission that should consist of male and female athletes in equal numbers. The UWW made it clear that the suspension imposed in August last year could only be revoked once these measures are implemented. It also clarified that Indian wrestlers can continue to participate in international events under the same conditions laid out in the suspension letter.

Interestingly, the IOA though had not sent the WFI election report which was held on December 21 under the guidance of returning officer MM Kumar, former Chief Justice of J&K High Court, it had sent the report on the formation of the three-member ad-hoc committee. The panel was formed almost a week after the polls wherein Brij Bhushan's close associate Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the WFI.

Sanjay Singh calls EC meeting on Jan 16

Even as the sports ministry has abstained from the newly-elected WFI from functioning, Sanjay Singh has issued a notice of the meeting of the executive committee meeting on January 16 in New Delhi. Citing sub-article a of Article X, the letter issued on December 31 says the president shall be the chief officer of the WFI and shall be empowered to call meetings of the council and executive if he deems it proper.

Prominent items listed on the agenda are a) To discuss and act upon the decisions and directions of the General Council meeting of the WFI held on 21st December 2023; b) To discuss the new office of the WFI which has been shifted from its existing office to 101, Hari Nagar, Ashram Chowk, New Delhi; c) To decide the annual calendar of the WFI; d) To appoint Special Committees for specific functions and assign duties whenever necessary and delegate all or any of its powers to a Committee; e) To explain, define and interpret a certain provision of this constitution; f) To discuss the required amendments to the constitution of the WFI; g) To discuss the decision taken by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India in respect of forming Ad-hoc Committee; h) To discuss holding the National Wrestling Championships in different age groups.

It should be noted here that the ad-hoc body has already announced its decision to hold the senior national championships next month in Jaipur. It also announced to organise the U-15 and U-20 national championships within six weeks after hundreds of upcoming wrestlers gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to protest against the ongoing mess.



Ad-hoc panel meets

On a day that witnessed quite a few developments as far as wrestling in the country is concerned, the ad-hoc panel headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa also met to discuss the way forward. Officially made in charge of the game in the country by the sports ministry, the panel members shared their plans keeping in view the 2024 Paris Olympics. Among other things, the panel also discussed the junior wrestling nationals, which it is planning to hold in January-February. And the nationals will be held as if they were organised in 2023. This means age concession will be given to the players.

