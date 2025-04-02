ISL: Bengaluru FC make home advantage count

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC made their home advantage count in the Indian Super League on Wednesday to put themselves in pole position to make the final. The Blues beat FC Goa 2-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first leg of their semifinal fixture on the day.

An own goal by Sandesh Jhingan and a neat finish by forward Edgar Mendez helped them take the all-important advantage ahead of the second leg.

The home side showed plenty of promise with the ball early on but were missing out on the final third.

Bengaluru tested goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari around the eighth minute mark. Following a delivery by Alberto Noguera from a set piece, Pedro Capo helped the ball towards Tiwari's right with his head. However, Tiwari was sharp enough to catch the ball.

Just as it seemed like the opening half would finish goalless, Bengaluru broke the deadlock. And that came through an own goal by Jhingan. Spaniard Mendez was involved in it as it was his cross that led to Jhingan heading the ball into his own net. Ryan Williams was applying the pressure on the experienced defender.

As the referee blew the whistle, signalling the end of first-half, Jhingan was on his knees and must have been questioning his fate.

Jhingan was in the thick of the action early on in the second half as he was at the right place at the right time to clear a ball after Williams' initial shot was saved by Tiwari.

However, seconds later, the Gaurs were down by two goals as Mendez produced a thumping finish after a delivery from the right from Namgyal Bhutia.

Chances were few and far between for Goa. Seven minutes from regulation time, Boris Singh Thangjam made Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu make a save with a shot from outside the box. Sandhu, otherwise, had a comfortable night. It was a job well executed by Bengaluru and they'll be hoping to play with the same level of intensity in the second leg on April 6.

On Thursday, Jamshedpur FC will meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the first leg of their semifinal fixture. This will be the first time that these two sides meet in the playoffs, with MBSG reaching the last-four courtesy of winning the ISL League Shield, whereas the Red Miners defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in the one-legged eliminator.