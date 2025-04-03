From Olympic heartbreak to winning bagful of medals: Rower Tyagi's story

CHENNAI: As New Year 2024 dawned, rower Ajay Tyagi was in a happy space and dreaming of qualification for the Paris Olympics. And why not? He was already in the national camp and the next few months were going to present him ample opportunities to make it to his maiden Games.

Things, however, went downhill from there as he was excluded from the camp and went out of contention to qualify for the marquee event. It was a difficult period for Tyagi, a Havildar in the Indian Army, who even thought of quitting the sport and communicated the same to his coaches. "Had they not convinced me, I would have left the sport last year," 25-year-old Tyagi told this daily following his return from Tasmania, Australia where he won two gold and a silver at the 2025 Australian Rowing Championships.

He then made a return to the sport during the Indoor Nationals in Moga, Punjab in July 2024 and won gold in the lightweight pair event. "Representing the country in the Olympics is every athlete's dream and I was no different. I don't know why I was excluded from the camp ahead of the 2024 Games. I didn't compete at the 2024 National Championships as I was told to focus on my preparations. Later, they picked only gold medallists from the nationals for the camp."

Tyagi's return coincided with the Indian Army hiring services of Australian coach Antony Patterson and it changed his outlook towards the sport completely. "He brought his training methods. We were made to take tests every month and our progress was gauged from our performances there. I saw huge improvements in my timings both in water and on ergometer. My timings have improved by 6-7 seconds outdoors while the timings on ergometer saw an improvement by four seconds. Earlier, we used to work on ergometer for 30 minutes but the foreign coach made us work there for an hour. It improved our stamina," noted the rower, who hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

An improved Tyagi was ready for his second stint and the hard miles he had done started to bear fruit as he went on a medal-winning streak. It all started with his first maiden gold of the National Games in February in Uttarakhand. He finished on the top of the podium at the lightweight men's double sculls along with his partner Ujjwal Kumar Singh.