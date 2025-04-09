In a big boost to Ajay Singh, World Boxing forms interim panel to run affairs of Indian boxing

"There are certain tasks that the committee has given by the World Boxing. We will have the first meeting as early as possible. We have been given 90 days to resolve a lot of things and we need the first report within a month. So, we'll just chalk out how we need to move from now to make sure all these tasks are done within the period specified by World Boxing," Malik told this daily.

Among priority sports, BFI has been one of the least active federations in terms of conducting events and sending boxers to exposure tours. The division within the BFI was visible during the recently-held elite national women's championships in Greater Noida with many states/associations boycotting the event. There were allegations that the BFI secretary and treasurer, who had been suspended by the BFI chief, were not willing to sign documents/accounts, thereby making it impossible for the BFI to sanction tours and events.

Malik welcomed WB's intervention and believed that things will change for the better in the days to come. "Once this committee is formed, it has been given powers by World Boxing. There is no BFI, there should be no politics. One of our goals is international exposure. There is the U-15 and U-17 (boys and girls), there is an 80-strong contingent who'll be going to Jordan for a continental event. It's starting from April 17. So they have to go. For them to go, there is a huge amount of foreign currency that needs to be given. The money has come into the account but the payment has to be made. The cheques have to be signed. If they don't get the foreign currency, they won't be able to go. Everything is in place, but it's going to be a major failure. This committee will make sure the roadblocks are rolled over easily, without any hassle once it is established," he revealed.

The elite-level boxers, after a forgetful 2024 Paris Games, have also mostly been in the shadows. Elite men boxers did participate in Brazil recently but the scenario has been far from ideal.

"There are other championships coming up, there is the national camp that is supposed to start on April 17 or 18. There needs to be coaches, support staff in place. All that has not happened, which needs to happen. Now that this committee is in place, all these things will be done immediately. All these issues required immediate attention. All these U-15 boxers are the ones who'll be part of 2032, 2036 Olympics," Malik noted.

The sport has already seen twists and turns in recent months. The boxers would be hoping to be on the winning side after this latest move.