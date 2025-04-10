Indian women's hockey team to tour Australia for five-match series

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series scheduled from April 26 to May 4, Hockey India said on Thursday.

India will open the series with two matches against Australia A, followed by three games against the senior Australian team.

The tour will begin with back-to-back matches against Australia A on April 26 and 27, followed by three high-intensity games against the world No.5 ranked Hockeyroos on May 1, 3 and 4.

All fixtures will be held at the Perth Hockey Stadium. The tour will serve as vital preparation ahead of their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which kicks off in June.