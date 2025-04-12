Big embarrassment as Asiad medallist Kartik tests positive abroad

CHENNAI: In a big embarrassment for the country, a top athlete has tested positive while on an exposure trip abroad. Long distance runner Kartik Kumar, who won silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, has tested positive while training and competing out of his base at Colorado Springs in the USA. He apparently tested positive during a test conducted by the United State Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He has been provisionally suspended.

Athletic Federation of India (AFI) officials confirmed the development and said that appropriate action has been taken. Kartik had clocked a personal best during the 10,000m at the Asian Games in 2023 when he clocked 28:15.38s. However, he had bettered that mark during a competition at JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA (USA) last year, when he clocked an amazing 28.01.90s. He ran at the same event this year on March 29 where he finished eighth with a timing of 28.11.34s.

In the 5000m too, he has been improving his timing over the last couple of years. Again in a competition at Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, he clocked his PB 13:37.64s. Interestingly, all his best races were run in the US.

What seems even more intriguing is that the athlete has tested positive for a banned steroid. An AFI source has said that it is possible that the athlete had taken the substance from India because such substances are apparently not available over the counter in the US. An AFI source pointed out that the Army, his employers, and the coaches under whom he trains in India should be held accountable. He is not part of the TOPS group either.

The AFI had announced last year that they would take action against coaches as well. Interestingly, the middle and long distance runners were training under a foreign and an Indian coach. The AFI has decentralised their national camp and one of the main concerns has been monitoring athletes for doping. The AFI is even planning to take up the matter with the Army.

Kartik was there in the US along with Gurveer Singh and few other athletes. Gurveer has been creating national records during competitions this season. It's time for the Sports Authority of India take a closer look into this.