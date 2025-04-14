Indian Open Athletics: Last chance to qualify for senior Fed meet

CHENNAI: Indian Open Athletics Championships, an event that was included in Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) domestic calendar earlier this year, has not seen too many entries in certain categories since it began on April 1. Some of the events had entries in ones and twos in the last three editions too. But the Chennai edition, which will be held today, seems to have an extensive entry list.

The men's 100m has some 54 entries while the 200m will witness around 35 participants. Similarly, 400m has 40 entries. Even on events where there were few participants in the earlier meets, the numbers have increased a bit. Men's pole vault, too, has seen a healthy number.

The AFI had come out with a guideline for qualifying to compete at the senior national federation athletics competition in Kochi and has made it mandatory for all athletes to compete in at least one regional or Indian Open Athletics Competition.

The AFI's circular, dated April 1, said: "This notice is to inform you that the AFI has made it mandatory for all athletes seeking to qualify for the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled to take place in Kochi, Kerala, from 21st -24th April 2025, to participate in either the Indian Open Athletics Meet or the Indian Grand Prix in the year 2025." Chennai is the last opportunity for all to qualify. However, it needs to be seen how many turn up on Tuesday.