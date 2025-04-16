Canada, Nigeria join India as contenders to host 2030 CWG

CHENNAI: India is not alone in showing interest in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Sports, brand name of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), has revealed that seven nations have declared interest in hosting future editions. Though the CWS statement doesn’t clarify whether it is the next Games after Glasgow in 2026 or future ones, it does confirm that apart from India, Canada and Nigeria have submitted Expression of Interests (EOIs) to host in 2030.

The CWS confirmed that it has “received official expressions of interest (EOIs) from seven Commonwealth nations and territories keen to explore hosting future editions of the Commonwealth Games”.

The Commonwealth Sports said that it’s not just seven nations but when it comes to region-wise representation, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Oceania would comprise almost the entire Commonwealth. The statement said that Canada, India, and Nigeria have already publicly confirmed that they have lodged an EOI for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with two additional nations also confirming their interest in 2030. Apart from the five, there are two more EOIs focused on Games beyond 2030, “including New Zealand who have previously signalled their interest in hosting 2034 (Games)”.

This comes at a time when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is locked in a bitter stand-off between its president and majority of its executive council members. To add to the confusion, the official email apparently is down once again because of non-payment.