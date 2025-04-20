Fed Cup Athletics: Eye on top guns as four-day event begins on Monday
KOCHI: The 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championship, featuring the country's top athletes, will begin on Monday at the Maharaja’s College Ground in Ernakulam. This will be the second time that the Kerala Athletic Association will be hosting the prestigious Federation meet — the previous occasion being in Kozhikode in 2021. A total of 580 athletes, including Olympians and current national record holders, will participate in the championship. Over 120 technical officials will oversee the competitions.
As the meet serves as a crucial qualifier for the Asian Athletics Championship to be held in South Korea starting May 27, some of the top athletes are expected to participate.
There are 38 finals scheduled across the event. The championship will open at 6 AM with the men's 10,000-metre race, followed by the women's event. Eight finals, including the 100 metres, will take place on the opening day.
Members of the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee will be present to evaluate performances, said Kerala Athletic Association executive vice president Mercy Kuttan. Top contenders include Amoj Jacob, Manu TS and Muhammad Anas in the 400 metres; Jabir MP in the 400m hurdles; Kishore Kumar Jena and Sachin Yadav in javelin throw; Jeswin Aldrin in long jump; Tajinderpal Singh Toor in shot put; Abdullah Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel in triple jump; Muhammad Afsal in the 800 metres; Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, and Nitya Gandhe in the 100 metres; Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj in the 100m hurdles; Vithya Ramraj in the 400m hurdles; Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh in long jump; Pavithra Venkitesh and Maria Jaison in pole vault; and Sheena N V in triple jump. AFI representative Zakir Hussain said the preparations are fully complete and the competitions will be conducted as per international standards. The event will feature live broadcasting and for the first time, there will be digital electronic displays around the track.