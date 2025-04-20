Fed Cup Athletics: Eye on top guns as four-day event begins on Monday

KOCHI: The 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championship, featuring the country's top athletes, will begin on Monday at the Maharaja’s College Ground in Ernakulam. This will be the second time that the Kerala Athletic Association will be hosting the prestigious Federation meet — the previous occasion being in Kozhikode in 2021. A total of 580 athletes, including Olympians and current national record holders, will participate in the championship. Over 120 technical officials will oversee the competitions.

As the meet serves as a crucial qualifier for the Asian Athletics Championship to be held in South Korea starting May 27, some of the top athletes are expected to participate.

There are 38 finals scheduled across the event. The championship will open at 6 AM with the men's 10,000-metre race, followed by the women's event. Eight finals, including the 100 metres, will take place on the opening day.