Neeraj Chopra Classic shifted to Bengaluru, Arshad yet to confirm

CHENNAI: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday confirmed that the maiden edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin Throw event will take place in Bengaluru instead of Panchkula in Haryana. He also announced that some of the star men javelin throwers would be part of the event. He also said that Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan has been invited as well.

The event has been shifted from the Tau Devi Lal stadium due to inadequate lighting according to the World Athletics standards, Neeraj said during an virtual press conference. The Classics will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 and will be hosted by Chopra in association with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics. It will be supported by the sports ministry and the state government as well. The event is yet to be listed on the WA website's calendar section.

"I wanted the event in Panchkula but there are certain issues related to lighting at the stadium there. The light required to meet the standard takes time to be installed," he added. He confirmed participation of a few renowned names like two-time world champion and Olympic medallist Anderson Peters and 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler. Season leader with 87.67m throw American Curtis Thompson has confirmed participation. Chopra will also take part in the one-day event. He started the season by recording a 84.52m throw at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom event in South Africa last week.

Neeraj said Nadeem is yet to confirm as yet. "I have sent an invitation to Arshad and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach," Chopra told reporters. "A Brazilian, who qualified for the final in (Paris Olympics) has also confirmed participation," Chopra said without revealing the name. It could be Luiz da Silva, who finished 11th in Paris with a best throw of 80.67m.