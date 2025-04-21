Neeraj Chopra Classic shifted to Bengaluru, Arshad yet to confirm
CHENNAI: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday confirmed that the maiden edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin Throw event will take place in Bengaluru instead of Panchkula in Haryana. He also announced that some of the star men javelin throwers would be part of the event. He also said that Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan has been invited as well.
The event has been shifted from the Tau Devi Lal stadium due to inadequate lighting according to the World Athletics standards, Neeraj said during an virtual press conference. The Classics will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 and will be hosted by Chopra in association with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics. It will be supported by the sports ministry and the state government as well. The event is yet to be listed on the WA website's calendar section.
"I wanted the event in Panchkula but there are certain issues related to lighting at the stadium there. The light required to meet the standard takes time to be installed," he added. He confirmed participation of a few renowned names like two-time world champion and Olympic medallist Anderson Peters and 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler. Season leader with 87.67m throw American Curtis Thompson has confirmed participation. Chopra will also take part in the one-day event. He started the season by recording a 84.52m throw at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom event in South Africa last week.
Neeraj said Nadeem is yet to confirm as yet. "I have sent an invitation to Arshad and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach," Chopra told reporters. "A Brazilian, who qualified for the final in (Paris Olympics) has also confirmed participation," Chopra said without revealing the name. It could be Luiz da Silva, who finished 11th in Paris with a best throw of 80.67m.
Although this edition will feature only men's javelin, Neeraj hopes to see this iteration, which will happen annually, expand in the coming years. "I am hoping that women's event and other events will also be added," he further stated. The event, which Chopra dreamed to be a part of, is his way of giving something back to Indian athletics. "I am very excited. I have won Olympic and other medals for the country. With this event, I am giving back something to Indian athletics, to Indian athletes and the fans."
Chopra also hoped that Diamond league events will take place in India soon. "We have the stadium to host DL Meetings, and it will be good for World Athletics also to spread athletics. They know that athletics is growing in India," he added. He also confirmed that fan attendance is allowed, with tickets set to be open in different stands. "The fans should feel the ticket price is worth the enjoyment of watching the event," Chopra concluded.