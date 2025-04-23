Vithya breaks meet record, Niharika shines in national athletics meet

KOCHI: The third day of the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition was more sedate than the first two where national and meet records were set. On Wednesday there was just one record in seven finals. Quartermile champion R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu touched the finish line in 400m hurdles way before her opponents in a meet record time of 56.04s. This is also her personal best.

National camper Vithya also attained the qualification mark for Asian Athletic championship to be held in Gwen, South Korea, next month. She bettered the meet record of 57.21s set by Sarita Ben Gaykwad in Patiala in 2019. Kerala’s Anu R, who had a patchy start, could not pull a competing performance and finished second with a timing of 58.26s. "My mindset have become stronger than before and that is the improvement that I have managed. Initially I only wanted to push in the first 100m, then got carried away by it until the end,” said Vithya on her impressive performance.

Women’s triple jump was an intense competition between National Games gold medalist Niharika Vashisht of Punjab and JSW’s Kerala athlete Sandra Babu. Sandra, who jumped 13.42m only in her second attempt, was leading until almost the end and even improved her distance to 13.48m in her fifth attempt. But Niharika, who trailed Sandra in the five jumps, landed a 13.48m in her sixth that propelled her to the title. Niharika had been constantly improving her personal best in every competition since her National Games win in February. “Even though my technique and jump were always good, my run up was a weak point. I used to lose a lot of speed during the start but am improving on that with the help of a sprint coach,” said Niharika after her narrow win.