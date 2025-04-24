Pahalgam aftermath: Sporting events in uncertain territory

CHENNAI: The cascading effect in the breakdown of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan could be felt in sport in the weeks and months to come. In the immediate aftermath of the deplorable terror attacks in Pahalgam on Monday, both governments have already taken steps to cut back relations. While the government of India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, the Pakistani government have shut down its airspace for Indian carriers.

Both governments have used sport as a diplomatic tool — either for furthering relations or restricting players and teams to freely travel across the border — when it comes to relations with the other and it's already evident that this stance is set to continue.

Over the next 10-11 months or so, both these countries are slated to face each other in a number of high profile events either in India or abroad. In cricket alone these teams could face each other at least four times across three competitions. Because the events will be held under the ICC or the ACC banner, there is an understanding between the two nations they will face each other. What happens to that understanding? Will the ICC and the ACC put them in different groups and hope at least one of those teams don't advance to the next phase as other member bodies do in other sports (FIFA and the UEFA practices this system)? Can the ICC and the ACC take this decision independently without consulting TV stakeholders because that one game alone brings in a lot in terms of broadcasting rights.

The BCCI and the PCB will be guided by their own government policies in this matter but because of the new hybrid model in place, Pakistan aren't scheduled to travel to India anyway. One team that have been frequent travellers to India is the men's hockey team. Since 2021 December alone, they have come to India twice (Bhubaneswar for the junior World Cup and Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy). Will that continue at the Asia Cup in Bihar in August? It's an important event as it doubles up as a World Cup qualifier. Post that, there's the age-group World Cup in Chennai and Madurai in November-December, an event Pakistan have qualified for.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) haven't gotten in touch with their counterparts (HI), not yet anyway. "We will follow whatever will be the stand and directives of the Indian government," Bhola Nath, HI secretary-general, told this daily. "Anyway, it's too early to say on these tournaments scheduled in India. We haven't spoken to Pakistan Hockey Federation yet and neither they contacted us so far."

Athletics: SAAF meet affected

The South Asian Athletics Federation competition to be held in Ranchi on May 3 to 5 has been postponed. According to a circular issued by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) secretary, Sandeep Mehta, the competition has been postponed and new dates are yet to be finalized. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives are the participating nations.

It is understood that the dates of SAAF athletics competition clashed with Pakistan’s National Games and they had requested for postponement before the attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. But things will get more complicated now. The Indian government has cancelled visa services to Pakistani nationals. The AFI has not decided on any dates as of now but without getting clearance from Ministry of External Affairs and sports ministry, dates will not be finalized. Pakistan athletes had participated at the SAAF junior athletics championships held last year in Chennai.

AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo spoke on the postponement of the meet in Kochi and said: “We are coordinating with SAAF participating nations before we finalise new dates.”

More than 35 Indians involved in PSL duty

It's understood that over 35 Indians, currently working in the Pakistan Super League across various capacities, are in the process of coming back to the country. It's learned that they voluntarily stepped down from their duties post the attacks on innocent civilians in Pahalgam on Monday. With visas being revoked, they are all understandably anxious.