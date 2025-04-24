Record players Praveen, Animesh steal show

KOCHI: The concluding day of the 28th National Federation cup athletic meet here witnessed some exciting action. Praveen Chitravel and Animesh Kujur shone the brightest, putting up record-breaking performances in their respective events. JSW's Praveen, who's from Tamil Nadu, captured gold in the men's triple jump, with a record-equalling effort while Animesh, an athlete from Odisha, stormed to victory in the men's 200m to raise the national bar in the men's 200m race.

Praveen was given a tough competition by fellow Olympian Abdulla Aboobacker from Kerala who is representing JSW. Praveen opened with a 16.66m effort before improving to 16.87m in his second. Aboobacker, representing Air Force, did better as he covered a distance of 16.99m in his second jump, thereby matching the meet record set by Eldhose Paul. However, Praveen responded in an emphatic manner, touching an impressive 17.37m in his third effort. In the process, he matched his own national record and also set the meet record. Both the athletes attained qualification mark for the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea) next month. Praveen was naturally stoked with the day's outcome and sounded hopeful of going higher. "I'm feeling really happy that I am back. This is only the beginning of the season, I hope to cross 17.50m in the upcoming World Championship," said Praveen. "It's only two of us jumping more than 17m in India right now, while it is a huge competition outside. I will keep pushing." Mohammed Muhassin (also of JSW), with an effort of 16.28m, finished behind the duo.