I think it's possible for women to break 49 seconds in the 400mH: Dalilah

CHENNAI: Before Sydney McLaughlin and Femke Bol, there was Dalilah Muhammad. The 400m hurdler not just set a new record in the discipline but she was also the first woman to breach the 52.2 second barrier. At the Khalifa International in the final of the 400mH at the World Championships in 2019, Muhammad scorched her way to the tape at a time of 52.16 seconds, lowering her own world record in the process.

Over the last five years or so, the women's 400mH has become one of the most important events in any global athletics meet because of the stars and the records they have created.

In an interview with this daily, the US ace, currently in Bengaluru as an ambassador for the TCS World 10K event on Sunday, spoke about the evolution of the 400mH, Michael Johnson's new Grand Slam Track meet and watching Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics. Excerpts:

On the evolution of the women's 400mH

We women are getting faster and we have figured out a new way to attack this event. I'm from a generation when we were kind of running really into that first hurdle. Now, we have elevated that. What's possible in this event is endless and there are numerous as to why that's the case. One, just having so many people capable of running fast, breaking 52 seconds. Also, the technology in our foot wear has improved.

On racing with Femke and Sydney

I still think I'm part of that conversation. I think it's been amazing what the women have done over the last few years, Sydney and Femke... I think it's definitely possible for women to run sub 49 seconds in this event. Both Sydney and Femke are capable, I think myself included, this will be my last year. I want to really go out with a bang.

On the speeds we are seeing today and how much is because of the skills of the athlete and how much is because of the spikes

Obviously the athletes are very talented but I do think that the new shoe tech has pushed the realms of what's possible thanks to the amount of energy return that you get back from the new-age shoe than at any time in history. But it doesn't take away the skill of the athlete.

On Grand Slam Track and whether it's good for athletics (she took part in the inaugural weekend at Jamaica)

I think any time that we can bring new opportunities to the athletes is great. I love what Michael Johnson has done to provide new opportunities with a much bigger prize earning than we have ever seen at a competition. That for me is really exciting. I think that if we can just get the support for it, it would be great for athletes and fans.

On memories of Neeraj at the Olympics

I remember watching the (men's) javelin at the Olympics (in Tokyo). I don't typically watch it to be honest. It was inspiring to watch an athlete from India win gold. I do have fond memories from that day, just watching them compete.