With an eye on Worlds, AFI names Asian Athletics Championships

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday has named a 59-member team for the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, a day after the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition got over in Kochi. In the absence of the Olympic and world championships medallist Neeraj Chopra, Commonwealth Games medallist Avinash Sable, long distance runners Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary, quartermilers Vithya Ramraj and Rupal Chaudhary, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, triple jump national record holder Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will lead India's challenge.

Focus will also be on the 4x400m teams, especially the women’s that had been unsteady for a while after injuries and a slew of doping cases. At the last edition of the Asian athletics meet, India had finished with 27 medals that included six gold.

AFI selection committee chairperson Adille Sumariwalla said that the focus is on the World Athletics Championships. He said that the Asian athletics will be a stepping stone towards the mega event of the year.

“This is a stepping stone only,” he told this daily. “Now it is time for us to focus on the world championships. An athlete cannot peak multiple times like at the Asian Championships and again later at the worlds. It is an ongoing process. We had put up the qualifying standards (Asian meet) well in advance (December 31, last year). We are strictly following those qualifying standards.”

The AFI would take some solace in some good performances in the lead up to the Asian meet. There were quite a few meet and national records during the four-day competition that concluded on Thursday. However, Sumariwalla has a different take on this. “There will always be good and not so good performances. We should learn from whatever has happened on the ground. If it is good we should analyse why it is good or whether it is (peaking) too early or too late. If it is bad we should find out why it is not good and what is required to be good to perform well at the world championships.”

The former AFI president and current spokesperson also said that the relay teams, especially the 4x400m women’s, will be decided closer to the World Championships. The AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said that the AFI was not sending a 4x400m women’s team for the World Athletics Relays. The AFI has named a six-member women’s 4x400 relay team for the Asian meet but according to the selection committee chief, the six names are not automatic choices for the world championships.

Sumariwalla said that the World Athletics meet is still about five months away and they would finalise the names days before the event. “We have selected athletes for the camp (in Thiruvananthapuram) based on their performances and we keep adding and deleting names based on their performances,” he said. “We keep inviting people and it’s their prerogative if they want to join or not. But we are clear that they have to be part of the camp to run in relays. It is a team event and if they don’t want to train together then we don’t want them. We are not the USA that has the sprint power. But still they lose 4x100m relays because of lack of coordination. So we have to train together. There is a bonding. Important thing is that the team should be staying together.”