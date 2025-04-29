Challenging but still have the hunger to fight for world title: Humpy

CHENNAI: After winning the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Pune last week, Grandmaster (GM) Koneru Humpy, 38, felt that her experience helped her claim the prize. Both Humpy and GM Jiner Zhu of China won their final rounds, scoring a total of 7 points out of nine rounds. The former defeated International Master (IM) Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria in the last round and won the 10-player single round-robin tournament due to a better tie-break score. Humpy gained 117.5 ranking points to move up to the second spot with 279.17. Humpy's latest success significantly boosts her chances of qualifying for the next Women's Candidates Tournament. The top two finishers with the most Grand Prix points at the end of the six-event series will feature in the marquee event.

In an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, she opened up about her ambitions of becoming a world champion, the difficulties in balancing motherhood and career and more. Excerpts...

On her thoughts on winning the GP in Pune

It was a wonderful feeling. Winning in front of the home crowd always makes it extra special. The crowd in Pune were very supportive. It was satisfying to see all the hard work paying off.

On what got her through in the final

I think consistency was the key. I managed to stay calm even during difficult situations and took one game at a time without thinking too far ahead.

On the reason behind her good run in classical tournaments

My experience helps in handling critical moments without panicking.

On how she felt after winning the Women's World Rapid crown last year

It was truly special. Winning a world title at any point of your career feels amazing, but balancing motherhood and career made it even sweeter. It was an emotional and proud moment for me.

On her ambition of becoming a world champion in the classical format

It's a challenging journey, especially with the younger generation coming up so strong, but I still have the hunger and motivation to fight for it.

On R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh's chances of touching 2600

They are both very talented and hardworking. Vaishali has shown great maturity in her recent tournaments and Divya has a fearless approach. They need to improve much further to reach 2600. It's a big challenge.

On how she balances chess and motherhood

It's definitely challenging. Time management becomes crucial, and you have to make a lot of adjustments both on and off the board. But at the same time, motherhood brings a different kind of joy and motivation.

On whether her daughter, Ahana, is showing interest in Chess

Right now, she is not very keen on playing chess. I want her to explore everything and find her own passion.