India all set for a strong show at Asian Surfing C'ships

CHENNAI: The waves off the coast in Mahabalipuram are set to grace the wave-blades of top surfers as the week-long Asian Surfing Championships is set to kick-off on Sunday. The event is crucial as it serves as a qualifier to next year's Asian Games at Aichi Nagoya, Japan. Over 150 athletes from 20 Asian countries have landed here to prove their mettle as well as grab quotas for the Asian Games. India have already been secured two quotas last year and this event will give them an opportunity to grab some more.

For Surfing Federation of India's (SFI) president Arun Vasu, this Asian meet is of a huge significance. Apart from overlooking the sport since 2012 (when the organisation was not even recognised by the sports ministry), organising this tournament, he reckons, is a big step towards matching the world standards, something he saw in the 2023 and 2024 Asian meets in Maldives. "When we travelled there, we saw how they maintained their standards in organising tournaments. It's an amazing opportunity for our Indian team because one, of course, to compete at such a (high) level and secondly, it's their home break," he added.

Eight of the 12 Indian team athletes are from Tamil Nadu and have trained in the same waters that they are set to compete in. Senior national champions like Kishore Kumar and Kamali P are expected to put on a strong show.