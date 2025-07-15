'Home advantage' may help India secure surfing quotas for 2026 Asiad

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram on August 3 is expected to be a high-voltage affair. The event will serve as a crucial platform for countries to qualify for next year's Asian Games in Japan. Surfing Federation of India (SFI) president Arun Vasu is brimming with optimism over India's chances in the meet ending on August 12.
"In the Asian rankings, we are tied with China in the fourth spot. But with home advantage, I feel we have a good chance of securing more quotas," he told this daily during the launch event. Surfing stronghold Japan was the other country to bid for the event. "We started the bid process in March this year, and we successfully pulled it off. The conditions in Mahabalipuram are similar to Aichi - Nagoya in Japan, where the Asian Games will take place. That way, the athletes will be well prepared," he explained.
Around 20 countries in Asia and up to 150 athletes are expected to be part of the event. The top performing nations will earn qualification slots for the Asian Games. Countries in the top 8 will earn a slot each in the men's and women's shortboard categories.
Top individuals in this category will be selected for the 2025 World Surfing Championships.
Indian national team coach Samai Rebol was cautiously optimistic of India's qualification chances. "There will be tough competition from the likes of Indonesia, Maldives and Japan. With home advantage, India are very much capable of securing quotas. It depends on the hard work and the focus of the surfers," he said.
He felt a better chance for India would be next year at the Asian Games. "We have touched bronze, I am expecting a better performance in Japan next year," he added.
India made their debut in the 2023 edition of the Asian surfing meet, where they finished third behind Maldives and Japan at the Thulusdhoo Island in Maldives. In 2024, India finished second in the Maruhaba Cup. Japan finished first.
Out of 12 Indians set to participate, eight of them are from Tamil Nadu. Seventeen-year-old Asian semi-finalist and India No 1 surfer Kishore Kumar, and Women's senior champion Kamali P and Indian Open winner Srikanth D are notable names. U16 national champion Tayin Arun, U14 star Harish P are other surfers to watch out for. The 10-day-event is sponsored by the TT group and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).
Indian surfing team: Jnr boys: Tayin Arun, Harish P, Prahlad Sriram; Jnr girls: Aadya Singh, Dhamayanthi Sriram, Saanvi Hegde; Snr women Kamali P, Srishti Selvam, Sugar Shanti Banarse Snr Men: Srikanth D, Kishore Kumar, Ramesh Budihal