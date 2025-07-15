'Home advantage' may help India secure surfing quotas for 2026 Asiad

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram on August 3 is expected to be a high-voltage affair. The event will serve as a crucial platform for countries to qualify for next year's Asian Games in Japan. Surfing Federation of India (SFI) president Arun Vasu is brimming with optimism over India's chances in the meet ending on August 12.

"In the Asian rankings, we are tied with China in the fourth spot. But with home advantage, I feel we have a good chance of securing more quotas," he told this daily during the launch event. Surfing stronghold Japan was the other country to bid for the event. "We started the bid process in March this year, and we successfully pulled it off. The conditions in Mahabalipuram are similar to Aichi - Nagoya in Japan, where the Asian Games will take place. That way, the athletes will be well prepared," he explained.

Around 20 countries in Asia and up to 150 athletes are expected to be part of the event. The top performing nations will earn qualification slots for the Asian Games. Countries in the top 8 will earn a slot each in the men's and women's shortboard categories.

Top individuals in this category will be selected for the 2025 World Surfing Championships.