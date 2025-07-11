Lets not football: ISL put on hold due to uncertainty over MRA

CHENNAI: Indian football has found itself in jeopardy, again. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) which manages India's premier football competition — Indian Super League (ISL) — has officially put the 2025-26 season on hold, citing uncertainty in the Master Rights Agreements (MRA) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which is set to expire at the end of the year.

A letter addressed to clubs on Friday revealed that the FSDL is uncertain on holding the league beyond the agreement's expiration date - December 8 2025. "Given this situation, we regret to inform you (the ISL clubs) that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025-26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term," the FSDL stated in its letter, assessed by this daily, to all 13 ISL clubs.

By the time when the current MRA expires, the season would have been one-third done. "While discussions between FSDL and AIFF on the potential renewal of the MRA were initiated several months ago, they remain inconclusive at this time. In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise or commercialise the ISL season," the letter further read.