More questions than answers for Indian football

CHENNAI: INDIAN football is now looking for its third head coach for the men’s team in the last 13 months. The latest on the list being Spanish coach Manolo Marquez who left the job after a forgettable stint on Wednesday. Marquez replaced Igor Stimac in June 2024 as All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) hoped that he would get the best out of the Indian players. In the lead up to his appointment, the Spaniard had led Indian Super League (ISL) team Hyderabad FC to a league title in 2022 before making FC Goa become one of the most attacking teams in 2023.

However, he was not able to replicate any of it with the Indian team. To make matters worse, India did not win a single competitive game under Marquez, with their last win against Kuwait (1-0) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers round two fixture coming back in November 2023. Underwhelming football tactics and lack of goals made watching India play an eyesore. It all piled on and culminated in Marquez deciding to leave the job as the AIFF had ratified this decision in an executive committee meeting at New Delhi on Wednesday.

As AIFF looks for a replacement, NA Haris, vice president of the body, said that applications will be entertained by a separate committee to hire the next coach. “We would prefer someone who is Indian and has worked with youth players,” he told this daily. However, he has reiterated that the AIFF will entertain applications from ‘everyone and anyone,’ suggesting that candidates need not necessarily have to be an Indian. “The committee will start screening applicants immediately and would then shortlist at least five candidates for the interview out of which one would be hired,” he stated.