How a chocolate changed rugger Rajdeep’s life for the better

CHENNAI: For a 10-year-old Rajdeep Saha, an appreciation in the form of chocolate at the end of every rugby game at an NGO ground in Kolkata was motivating enough to get better at the game with each passing day. Given the hard yards he had put in, he earned a call-up to the Indian national rugby team when he was only 18.
Five years on, Saha is already part of the growing lore of rugby in the country, by being part of the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL). He represented Delhi Redz in the tournament. Despite their underwhelming start in the league, Delhi pulled off an incredible upset against table-toppers Hyderabad Heroes in the semifinal to enter the summit clash, which they lost 0-41 against Chennai Bulls. Irrespective of the loss, Saha and his team can still go home with their heads held high. Playing from the back, Saha has one try (5 points) to his name, and has done well, with limited opportunities he got throughout the tournament.
Saha’s story, that makes him who he is today, is full of passion and inspiration. It all started in Kolkata's Don Bosco Ashalayam where he was picked up for the rugby program.
Hailing from Azimganj in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, he endured a tough childhood. Losing his mother at a young age, Saha grew up in the Ashalayam, before being selected by former British Diplomat Paul Walsh for an NGO named Future Hope’s ‘Khelo Rugby,’ program.
The program aims to impart education through the game of rugby. “I grew up with 5000 kids there in Kolkata,” Saha told this daily before Sunday’s final. “The parents of those kids used to call their children, and addressed me as 'beta' (son) whenever they spoke to me. In a way I don't miss my mother. Now I have 5000 families,” he said.
The national rugby player was excited to play with foreigners in the RPL. “I have played in countries like Singapore, South Africa, Argentina, Kenya and the United States. It feels good to play with these overseas players. The best part is, we used to watch them play on the phone but now we are playing with them, and learning their tricks as well,” he said.
The 23-year-old explained the importance of Rugby in his life as once he even contemplated taking up jobs with meagre pay. “It might have been a different story altogether, but chocolate and rugby changed my life. Even if one offers me a lot of money I will still choose rugby. Even if the government does not fund the national team, I will still stick with Rugby," he said. Saha also hopes his journey to the Indian team will motivate youngsters to take up sport.
With Rugby India’s ambitions to send a team to both the Asian Games next year and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Saha is focussed on making a mark in the Asian Rugby Sevens Series later this year. “We have to learn as many things as possible in the RPL and use those learnings to our advantage in the forthcoming tournaments,” he said.
Chennai win Inaugural RPL title
TERRY Kennedy has orchestrated what may be the most dominant game in the RPL, as they won the final 41-0 against Delhi Redz at the Andheri Sports Complex on Sunday. With two tries and two assists, Terry teared through the Redz defence effortlessly. The Redz, who hoped for another upset after Saturday’s win against of table-toppers Hyderabad Heroes in the semifinals, did not get a chance to get going in the game. Indian rugger Mohammed Ashique contributed with two important touchdowns fetching ten points.
Results: Final: Chennai Bulls 41 - 0 Delhi Redz; 2nd runners up: Bengaluru Bravehearts 12 - 17 Hyderabad