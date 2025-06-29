How a chocolate changed rugger Rajdeep’s life for the better

Saha’s story, that makes him who he is today, is full of passion and inspiration. It all started in Kolkata's Don Bosco Ashalayam where he was picked up for the rugby program.

Hailing from Azimganj in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, he endured a tough childhood. Losing his mother at a young age, Saha grew up in the Ashalayam, before being selected by former British Diplomat Paul Walsh for an NGO named Future Hope’s ‘Khelo Rugby,’ program.



The program aims to impart education through the game of rugby. “I grew up with 5000 kids there in Kolkata,” Saha told this daily before Sunday’s final. “The parents of those kids used to call their children, and addressed me as 'beta' (son) whenever they spoke to me. In a way I don't miss my mother. Now I have 5000 families,” he said.



The national rugby player was excited to play with foreigners in the RPL. “I have played in countries like Singapore, South Africa, Argentina, Kenya and the United States. It feels good to play with these overseas players. The best part is, we used to watch them play on the phone but now we are playing with them, and learning their tricks as well,” he said.