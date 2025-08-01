Sailors off to winning start with 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir

Indian Navy Football Team (INFT) earned a crucial 2-1 win over I-League side Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) in a closely contested Group F encounter of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup here at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium to earn the first victory in the competition since 2021. Goals from Vijay Marandi (6’) and Sreyas VG (70’) ensured full points for the Sailors, while Franck William Sessegnon’s 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for the Snow Leopards.

Head coach Raman Rai's Indian Navy side lined up in a traditional 4-3-3, with Bhaskar Roy captaining from goal and the attacking trio of Sreyas V G, Roshan Panna and Vijay Marandi. Real Kashmir’s Ishfaq Ahmed fielded a technically strong 4-3-2-1 setup, headlined by Russian striker Marat Tareck and midfielders Modou Mbengue and Franck William Sessegnon.

The Sailors struck early in the 6th minute when Roshan Panna made a slick run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box. Vijay Marandi timed his run well and tapped it in with his knee, handing Navy the lead amid loud cheers from the local crowd.

Real Kashmir responded with urgency. Sessegnon and Tareck were involved in multiple buildups, but Navy keeper Bhaskar Roy was solid between the sticks. The Snow Leopards came close on a couple of occasions, including a strong run by Tareck and a near-perfect through ball by Sessegnon to Ahteeb in the 22nd minute, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Real Kashmir resumed the second half on the front foot, trying to press higher up. Their persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Sessegnon levelled the score. The Ivorian made a sharp run behind Navy’s backline to latch onto a sublime long ball from Seila Toure and finished confidently past Bhaskar Roy.

But the Sailors were quick to regain their lead. Just six minutes later, in the 70th minute, Roshan Panna once again turned provider. His low diagonal pass found Sreyas V G inside the right edge of the box, who finished with precision from his right foot to restore Navy’s advantage at 2-1.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run in the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash, here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK). Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2’, 35’, 71’, 90+3’) while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7’, 39’). Paul (53’) and Jobby Justin (67’) added to the tally. BSF FC’s lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

Results:

Indian Navy FT 2 (Vijay Marandi, Sreyas V G) Real Kashmir FC 1 (Franck William)

Diamond Harbour FC 8 (Clayton Silva 4; Luka Majcen 2; Paul; Jobby Justin) BSF Football Club 1 (Kishori)

