Chennai Grand Masters postponed to August 7 after fire at tournament venue

"The timings will be the same, and the tournament will end on August 15 itself. There was a rest day in between, and that is no longer part of the schedule," they said.

The Chennai Grand Masters, which carries a prize money of Rs one crore, has in its roster an impressive array of players such as India No.1 Arjun Erigaisi, seasoned Vidit Gujrathi and Anish Giri from the Netherlands.

World No.5 Erigaisi will open his campaign against American prodigy Awonder Liang.

The highly-anticipated clash between two Indian grandmasters -- Erigaisi and Gujrathi -- is set for Round 8 on August 14.

The tournament, which was played over seven rounds in the previous two editions, will see participation from 19 Grandmasters and offer crucial FIDE Circuit points.

The points will be vital for securing a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament, a case in point being reigning world champion D Gukesh, who entered the Candidates last year on the back of his strong showing here.