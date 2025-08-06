IOA's Athletes Commission set for in-person meeting on Aug 7

CHENNAI: Days after the Executive Committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ratified the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Athletes Commission will be meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Majority of the members are expected to attend the meeting, the first after the CEO's ratification. The Athletes Commission is one of the most important cogs in the functioning of a National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The IOA too is in a rebuilding process and after the EC meeting to ratify CEO appointment later last month, this will be another step towards normalisation. Raghuram Iyer, the IOA CEO, as powers vested on him by the new IOA constitution, has already called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to clear the accounts by the passing the audits of 2023-24. The Athletes Commission meeting is another important pit-stop before the SGM.

One must be aware that the International Olympic Committee (IOC), because of the infighting between the IOA EC members and the IOA president (PT Usha), had stopped the Olympic Solidarity fund that is aimed at development of athletes through various robust programmes. The solidarity fund also helps to "train coaches and sports administrators, and promote the Olympic values". The IOC has also said that for a strong Olympic bid, a strong NOC is a must.

Though most of the commission members are expected to attend, multiple Olympic and world championships medallist PV Sindhu, Olympic and worlds medallist Mirabai Chanu and Asian Games medallist Rani Rampal might not be able to attend the meeting. Sindhu is competing at various BWF Tour events across the world. There is doubt over London Olympic and multiple worlds medallist MC Mary Kom's participation too. In her absence, vice chairperson, table tennis medallist at Asiad and Commonwealth Games, A Sharath Kamal, is likely to chair the event. Though he did not want to go into specifics about the meeting as of now but according to him the IOA, the CEO and all the commission members are together for development of sport and would work towards that.