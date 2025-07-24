Change of guard in sports min may have led to IOA truce

CHENNAI: IN the end it seems like much ado about nothing. Finally, all the factions in the Indian Olympic Association seems to have buried the hatchet. The Executive Committee has ratified the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer on Thursday. The appointment of CEO Iyer in January last year led to the majority of the EC members objecting to it and alleged that the IOA president had decided on this unilaterally without the consent of the EC. More than 10 EC members has signed a letter objecting to it. Just over eight months, the IOA seems be an unified lot. IOA president PT Usha said on Thursday that everything has been sorted and the CEO appointment has been ratified which the EC members had objected then. "Everything is sorted out, that is why the CEO (Iyer) is sitting with me," she said during a press meet in New Delhi.

Getting the house in order seemed to be their priority after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had warned India that their 2036 Olympic bid without a strong National Olympic Committee might not be favouring them. In quite a few replies to this newspaper, the IOC kept reiterating their position of a united house.

Interestingly, the CEO appointment had been accepted by the IOC last year itself. Even before the ratification, the CEO had been part of almost all important meetings involving the IOA including the Paris Olympics, IOC headquarters in Lausanne and Commonwealth Sports. Joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey, who during the days of revolt had proclaimed himself as acting CEO quite a few times and had been rude to the IOA president also seemed at peace when he said they are now looking forward in the interest of the nation.