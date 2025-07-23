Sports governance bill: Sweeping powers to National Sports Board; focus on BCCI and more

Executive board and limit

There is a limit to the number of members in the executive committee as well. The Bill says, “an Executive Committee shall consist of not more than fifteen members.” The National Sports Development Code and multiple sports ministry directives had also limited the EC (12) but no NSFs followed them in toto. The Bill also speaks about “at least two shall be sportspersons of outstanding merit (in the EC); two shall be from the Athletes Committee to be elected from amongst themselves… Provided that at least four members shall be women (in the EC).” Even the sports code and various Delhi High Court orders had spoken about athletes’ representation for the last 35 years or more but most NSFs did not follow the directives. Hopefully, this time they will.

The Bill is silent on districts' sports administration this time. In the draft Bill in 2024, it had spoken about district sports associations. Interestingly, as highlighted by this newspaper, sports is a state subject and infringing on districts could be tricky. It also needs be seen how much jurisdiction National Sports Board would have in states. Earlier, the draft bill had spoken about how long each of the sports bodies would get to implement the provisions of the bill (one year at least) after it becomes an act, but the one tabled in the Parliament doesn’t. It needs to be seen what happens after the Bill is notified in the Gazette of India.

As far as recognition of sports bodies are concerned, all sports bodies enjoying government recognition “before the commencement of this Act, shall be deemed to have Board recognition under this Act and the provisions of this Act shall, mutatis mutandis, apply to such organisation.”

Restrictive clause

The provision that was later included and was not mentioned earlier was the restrictive clause – the same clause the minister had objected during the IOA case in the Supreme Court. However, the Bill says, “such person is a sportsperson of outstanding merit or, has previously served as a member of the Executive Committee for at least two full terms, if such person is contesting election for the position of the President or the Secretary General or the Treasurer.” Basically, there is exception for sportspersons. One must not forget what happened in the IOA where majority of the members are sportspersons. If ministry wanted to stop paradropping, they should have made it mandatory to serve in the EC to be eligible to contest for the post of president, secretary and treasurer. The last three years have shown that all great sportspersons don’t make great administrators.

The bill also speaks about the powers of international charters and statutes of the NSFs and that they will also should be consulted by the dispute redressal committee or NSB. Even now, like in the case of the wrestling federation, taekwando and now boxing have been ducking behind IF (international federation) backing and avoiding elections or ministry sanction.

The sports board would be the strongest arm of the sports ministry. It will exercise powers that both the ministry and the Sports Authority of India were dispensing. The Board shall exercise and perform the following powers and functions to carry out the provisions of this Act, namely: “the grant of Board recognition to sports organisations and registration of affiliate units and to suspend or cancel such recognition or registration… to constitute an ad hoc administrative body or to direct the concerned National Sports Body or their affiliate units… to issue guidelines for formulation of the Code of Ethics by the National Sports Bodies.”