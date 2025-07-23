IOA heading for truce? EC to discuss ‘Vision 2036’

CHENNAI: For the first time in over 18 months, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is organizing a press conference on Thursday. The meet is titled as Powering India’s Sporting Aspirations: IOA’s Vision 2036.

What seems to be the most interesting part is that it is not called by the IOA president or the warring unit of the Executive Committee. It is called by the Executive Council of the IOA.

There have been indication over the last couple of months that the IOA is on its mending part. The majority of the Executive Committee members had revolted against IOA president PT Usha when Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer was appointed last year in January.