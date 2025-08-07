Prahlad shines; Indian women exit Asian surfing

CHENNAI: Rising star Prahlad Sriram kept Indian hopes alive in the Under 18 boys segment by progressing to the Round 3 (main round) with a standout performance on Day 4 of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025. Asia's premier surfing contest had some notable performances in the Repechage rounds and Main Round 3, there were some heartbreaks too. With high stakes and limited second chances, the waves off Mahabalipuram's coast witnessed some determined performances.

While India's women surfers Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy advanced to the Main Round 3, their championship journey came to an end in the face of seasoned international competition. However Prahlad show was the saving gace for the hosts.

In the Open Men's Repechage Round 2, the stakes were high with no room for error. Surfers pushed the limits, determined to earn a second chance at championship contention. Kanoa Heejae (KOR) - 16.67 (Won by 4.17) set the tone early with an aggressive frontside attack, securing the heat-winning score ahead of Chia-Chi Yu (TPE) - 12.50, Ramil Arromchuen (THA) - 8.00 and Afridun Amu (AFG) - 1.50 in the Open Men - Round 2 (Repechage).

The Open Women's Repechage Round 2 brought a glimmer of hope for Team India. Shrishti Selvam (IND) - 4.66 and Kamali Moorthy (IND) - 8.70 (Won by 0.73) who topped her Round 2 : Heat 3 category. Both hailing from Tamil Nadu's coastal surfing communities, displayed poise under pressure, navigating the inside sections effectively and progressing to the Main Round 3. Unfortunately, Sugar Shanti, despite a promising start, was unable to back up her opening ride and exited the competition. Her powerful turns and crowd-pleasing style earned appreciation, even as her campaign came to an end.

India's Prahlad Sriram stole the spotlight with a well-timed combination of vertical snaps and flow, earning him a decisive heat win and a place in Round 3 (Main Round). In the Open women category, Round 3 no Indian women advanced. Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy as they faced stiff competition from Isabel Higgs (THA) - 12.00 (won by 6.33) and Sumomo Sato (JPN).

Despite valiant efforts and sharp execution, both surfers were edged out by narrow margins. Shrishti posted a 3.03 heat total with her signature forehand cutbacks, while Kamali scored an 5.57 after missing priority in the closing minutes. Unfortunately, neither score was enough to push them through to the quarterfinals, marking the end of Team India's women's campaign at this edition.

SFI President Arun Vasu said: "Our women surfers have made the nation proud. Competing at this level on home soil is historic and just the beginning of greater things to come."