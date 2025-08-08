Ajaraie’s brace sends NorthEast United into the quarterfinals

Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s double strike ensured defending champions NorthEast United FC overcome Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a thrilling NorthEast derby of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup which was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and secure their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare, as they have a better head to head record against Shillong Lajong. Figo Syndai scored for Shillong Lajong. The Highlanders secured their second victory in Group E and have six points while Shillong Lajong have finished their group stage campaign also with six points from three matches. A point from the last match for NorthEast United will ensure that they qualify for the quarterfinals as clear group winners.

Head coaches Juan Pedro Benali and Birendra Thapa fielded their strongest line ups for the all-important encounter making six and five changes respectively. The Spanish gaffer brought in goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, new signing Jose Manuel Nunez Martin, Asheer Akhtar, Lalrinzuala, Redeem Tlang and Buanthanglun Samte while the home side brought in Kitboklang Khyriem, Saveme Tariang, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Rudra Ved and Sheen Stevenson Sohktung.

Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie continued his terrific goal scoring form in India, giving the lead for the defending champions the lead in just the fifth minute of the game. The Moroccan found space to move between the central defenders as new signing, Jose Manuel Nunez Martin slipped in a perfect ball for the striker to calmly finish past the on rushing Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai for his fourth goal of the tournament. The match settled down after the frantic start as both teams then tried to dictate the pace of the game. NorthEast could have doubled the lead mid way into the half after Jithin M.S found Ajaraie inside the box with a low cross from the right wing. The striker was slow this time to reach the ball as he could not find a clean connection to divert the ball into the net.

The game came back to life in the final ten minutes, with Shillong Lajong equalising in the 81st minute through substitute Figo Syndai. Left back Saveme Tariang found Figo at the far post with a curling cross and the forward got ahead of Buanthanglun Samte and found the target with a bullet header as Gurmeet Singh was rooted to his spot.