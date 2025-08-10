Javelin ace Annu confident of securing spot in Tokyo Worlds

BHUBANESWAR: Javelin ace Annu Rani used her experience to capture the top prize at the World Athletics Bronze-Level Continental Tour at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old claimed the No 1 spot with an effort of 62.01. Rani, the 2022 Asian Games gold medallist, is naturally stoked with her effort. This is her second successive 60m-plus throw in a span of a few days. The national record holder from Uttar Pradesh had thrown a distance of 62.59m to capture the title at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet just a few days back.

"I'm happy with my performance today (Sunday), though my first throw was 52.74m, but gradually in my fourth attempt I touched 62.01m. My 60m-plus throw earlier this week (August 6) in Europe has given a big boost to my confidence," Annu said.