Rangdajied fight back but NorthEast United salvage draw in Group E finale

Rangdajied United FC came from a goal down to lead defending champions NorthEast United FC, only for the Highlanders to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw in their final Group E match of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Bekey Oram’s early penalty was cancelled out by Manbhakupar Iawphniaw, before Danzel Umdor put Rangdajied ahead just before halftime. A well-worked Jairo strike in the second half ensured NEUFC remained unbeaten heading into the quarterfinals, while Rangdajied signed off their campaign with a spirited display and their first point of the tournament.

Having already secured a quarterfinal berth, NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made sweeping changes to his lineup, rotating ten players and retaining only Jose Nunez in midfield in a 4-3-3 formation. Parthib Gogoi led the attack in the absence of in-form striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, flanked by Thoi Singh and Spaniard Jairo.

RUFC head coach Aiborlang Khongjee also rang the changes after their defeat to Malaysian Armed Forces, bringing in six new faces and setting up in a similar 4-3-3. Manbhakupar spearheaded the attack with Everson and Pasborlang on the wings, while skipper Balamlynti operated from full-back and Meshan Sumer took his place between the posts.

The match began cautiously, but NEUFC soon tested Rangdajied’s defence. In the 6th minute, Nunez’s curling free kick was safely gathered by Sumer. The Highlanders probed regularly but were wasteful in the final third, while Rangdajied struggled to penetrate beyond midfield.