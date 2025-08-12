In Chennai GM, players bat for spectators but with caveats

CHENNAI: At the chess World Championship in Singapore, one senior journalist was asked to leave the arena because 'you keep talking'. At Norway Chess, casual fans had to keep exiting the arena to understand if games were about to finish. They had access to live boards but of course the eval bar was switched off.

At the ongoing Chennai Grand Masters, a ticketed event, the priciest ones set you back `3500 (VIP ticket) to watch Sagar Shah and his guests discuss games in real time. The eval bar is available on tap. They are also allowed full time access to the playing hall but sans phones. To see them, first, they will have to deposit their mobile phones, walk through a corridor before entering the playing hall. There, they will again be asked to 'maintain silence'.

It's basically one of chess' biggest quirks. You pay for the privilege of watching the world's best but you won't be allowed to behave like a normal match-going fan. If you like to shout, chess may not be the game for you. For decades, the game's organisers have been fine with this attitude. With respect to noise from inside the playing hall, it's like Wimbledon on steroids in terms of decorum and etiquette.

2025, though, has seen a few disruptors wanting to challenge that particular status quo. The Las Vegas -- staying true to the loud and gaudy nature of the place — leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam was a crystal ball into the game's future, or at least one version. There were fans inside the Stadium with access to live commentary and eval bar. Players had access to noise-cancellation headphones.

It was like the chess world had channeled the blingiest version of themselves and marketed it. Not every player liked it. Fabiano Caruana, one of the best in the game, hated it.

The Las Vegas event, though, was just an appetiser. The main event came at the eSports World Cup in Riyadh two weeks ago. The chess was loud, the format was crazy (10 minutes and zero increments), the games were super fast and it was atmospheric. An adjective that's seldom been used in a chess setting.