Talented Nikeetaa living her dream, one race at a time

MEDAN (INDONESIA): As India signed off from the Sumatera Utara Rally — third round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship — with stunning podium finishes, it was a day to remember for Nikeetaa Takkale, who finished first in the APRC RC4 and went on to top the Ladies category. The 24-year-old driver from Pune, who is also the only Indian woman in the competition, came into the event with a mission of completing a hundred podium finishes and qualifying for the final in Japan and she did just that.

Four years ago, all this was not even in the realm of things for Nikeetaa. Niece of Sanjay Takkale, a veteran rally driver from the country, Nikeetaa got a taste of driving very early on in her life. However, it was not until 2021 that she took racing seriously.

"I never went to my uncle's rallies and all. One day in 2021, my dad (Nitin Takkale) called me in the morning, saying that I had to be there for the event. I said, 'I have my college exams.' He said, 'No, you just be here for five minutes'. I went there; it was an autocross event, but then I ran off. The second day, they called me, they filled my form, and they really wanted me to drive," Nikeetaa, who is supported by Vamcy Merla Motorsports and represents team JK Racing, recalls. "I'm a driver who used to drive very fast on the streets. So they wanted to stop my driving on the street and asked me to come to the track. I got the best amateur, the fastest driver amongst the guys," she adds.

Not only that, but she also won the Ladies category title. Being in the middle of it all and the fastest amateur driver on both days gave her real energy. "It made me feel, 'I have to be in this sport'. That encouraged me a lot," she says.

From then on, life has changed drastically for Nikeetaa. Motorsports became her life. Every minute she spent on or off the track was about motorsports. Much like life, her motorsport career has its share of ups and downs, but Nikeeta has maintained a steady rise. Whether it is becoming the fastest driver in the INAC autocross west zone, stealing the show at The Rally Star Cup or winning the Ladies Cup in Chennai, the 24-year-old has left a notable impression on everything she has touched so far.

In all this, the support from her family, especially her father and husband, has been immense. "For me, to start my motorsports career, the only man behind me was my dad, till the day. And, it will always be him. The second man in my life was my husband. He will support me till I achieve my dreams," says the talented racer who switches to a completely different personality when she is off the track. “Off the track, I'm too much into traditional touch. No one will guess that, 'oh, she's a rally driver'. But when they see me on track, yeah, they will be like, 'oh, cool',” says Nikeeta.

For someone who did not want to talk too much about the final in Japan ahead of the event in Indonesia, Nikeeta's goal is to compete at the World Rally Championship and Dakar Rally. "This is the dream come true rally for me, the APRC, which I had dreamed of in 2022. So, yeah, slowly, step-by-step, I really want to do many more internationals. I want to gain more experience. I want to train with big trainers and then obviously my dream is to drive in the WRC," she said.

She has ticked off one more step in Indonesia towards her dream. Her next stop, Japan in November.