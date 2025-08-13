India to host ‘inclusive’ 2030 CWG if bid succeeds: IOA

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally approved the country’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) here, with its top officials saying that India would host an “inclusive” edition featuring all “medal-earning” sports.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. However, the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the 31 August deadline.

IOA President P T Usha said that along with Ahmedabad, the 2010 host Delhi and Bhubaneswar will also be considered.

“I am happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision and our preparations will go ahead. We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also,” Usha said after the SGM, which lasted just over half an hour.

“The 2026 Glasgow CWG is a scaled-down Games because of circumstances. If we get the 2030 CWG, it will be a full-fledged one just like we did in 2010,” she added, referring to the pruned roster of the 2026 Glasgow edition where major sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been left out citing cost factors.