'Young & fearless': Boxing head coach optimistic ahead of Liverpool test

CHENNAI: Indian boxing is in the process of scripting a new chapter inside the ring. As far as men's boxing is concerned, the old guard has gradually been pushed aside after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics cycle and some of the new names who have stepped up. The fresh faces, currently breaking sweat at the ongoing national camp in NIS Patiala, are now looking to be part of history books.

The 10-member men's boxing team, which was ascertained last month, is currently gearing up for the all-important World Championships that is scheduled to be held early next month in Liverpool. Having been part of the national coaching setup for a long time, Dharmendra Singh Yadav has overseen countless life-changing bouts over the years at the elite level. But this time it's a bit different as he's in-charge of the boxing operations as the head coach.

The pugilists might be still learning the finer aspects of the craft at the elite level but Dharmendra is encouraged with the batch of boxers he has been dealing with in recent months. "We have a young side with most of them competing at this level for the first time. However, the mentality is different among the boxers. Most of them are fearless and have plenty of self-belief. 'If someone can win a medal, why can't I do the same?' That's the mindset they bear," the Arjuna Awardee noted.

Needless to say, Dharmendra knows medals are the ultimate currency. "If they keep things simple and do what plays according to their strengths, they can definitely leave a strong impression during the championships. It's important to think about winning a medal. It's vital to have that mindset."

The coach's support cast could also determine how the pugilists express themselves in the months to come. Dharmendra is thrilled with the coaching staff that he has around him. "Even the coaching staff is young and has plenty of energy. The manner in which they motivate the boxers is quite impressive. It was not the same earlier. They communicate clearly with the boxers and there's no negativity. It is refreshing."

Narender Berwal (men's 90+kg) and Sachin Siwach are a couple of names that have a fair amount of experience at the top level. The current squad was selected on the basis of the weekly evaluation during the national camp. There were as many as seven boxers competing for the No 1 spot in a couple of weight categories. That decision was made with deliberation. "We wanted more boxers in the national camp so that they can be tested thoroughly. There's more competition and they'll have to adapt to different styles within the camp and that would hopefully make them battle-ready for key competitions," Dharmendra said.

One of the talents that Dharmendra is excited about is Jadumani Singh, who competes in the 50kg category. "He is one of the boxers who's fearless. Even though he had a close loss in the Brazil World Cup (held in April this year), he displayed plenty of courage."

If things go as per plan, the team could be in the UK some time next week. They'll be taking part in a coaching camp in Sheffield before the Worlds event. Boxers from other top nations are expected to be part of the said camp.