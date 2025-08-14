Olympic bronze-winning hockey legend Dr Vece Paes passes away at 80

KOLKATA: Dr Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died here on Thursday morning owing to age-related ailments. He was 80.

Paes, who was also suffering from Parkinson's disease, was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital here on Tuesday morning.

His last rites will be performed either on Monday or Tuesday, as the family will wait for the arrival of his daughters, who are both settled abroad.

He was married to Jennifer, a former India basketball team captain.

Paes, who donned multiple hats in his long association with Indian sports, was a mid-fielder in the Indian hockey team.

He also played several other sports such as football, cricket and rugby at the divisional level and served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Born in Goa in April, 1945, Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics and following his successful stint with hockey, he became a sports medicine doctor.