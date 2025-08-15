Chennai Grand Masters: Pranesh emerges winner in Challenger section

CHENNAI: VINCENT Keymer crushed his opponent again to make it a tournament to remember. The German, who cracked the live top-10 a few days ago, gained more points on Friday after his clinical win over Ray Robson. The 20-year-old, who has gained 20.9 rating points in this competition alone, finished with seven out of nine, a full two points ahead of Anish Giri, Murali Karthikeyan and Arjun Erigaisi.

But there was action in the Challengers section. On a drama-filled final day, three people had the chance to claim the title and qualify for the Masters section in 2026. In the end, all three of them lost as the pressure got to them. M Pranesh, who went into the final day with a half point lead, won even though he lost against Harshavardhan GB.

The RB Ramesh product only qualified for this event in a one-off online play-in. "I knew I would qualify for the Challengers section because I thought I was pretty strong," he said after winning. "But I didn't expect this (winning the Challengers)."