Want to do some magic in Paris: Revitalised Satwik ahead of Worlds test

CHENNAI: Having weathered a tough spell earlier this summer, shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is at a place where he wants to be at the moment. With the BWF World Championships knocking on the door, the doubles specialist, along with partner Chirag Shetty, is striving to bring back the glory days.
Satwik and Chirag have been a towering presence in world badminton in recent years but they had endured a tricky period earlier this year. Injuries had not helped their case and despite some noteworthy matches, things had not gone as per plans. But after a positive campaign at the China Open last month, where they reached the last-four stage, they are now better-placed to mount a challenge during the aforementioned Worlds in Paris. Being proactive in recent months has given them that boost ahead of the marquee event, which is scheduled to be held from August 25 to 31.
"We have been playing continuously and that's a positive. We haven't had any breaks, we are feeling good. We have spent quite a lot of time on the court. We just wanted to get more match practice, that is why we played the Macau Open. We wanted that feel of the tournament, that is why we were playing back-to-back three tournaments," Satwik told The New Indian Express.
"After playing in the China Open, we were feeling a bit tired but we still wanted to play because we barely get any match practices here in India. It was like tournament-cum-practice. The mindset was like that. We were not entering those events with pressure, we just wanted to try a few things and get that match feeling. Right now, we're feeling good and excited for the World Championship."
The men's doubles category is stacked with big-game operators. The Amalapuram player recalled the recent period of labour and stressed on the importance of being injury-free.
"For us, we played fewer events in the first half of the season. We were injured and we were playing with niggles. Even our practice sessions were not full on. I felt like it was just a matter of time. Once you're fully fit, then it's anybody's game. Right now, it has become a little more competitive. Everyone is playing well. The Malaysians are playing well, the Koreans became World No 1, the Indonesians are doing good too. So we need to stay in the circle, we don't want any breaks again. Once you start playing continuously, then you can find out where we are standing," the Khel Ratna Awardee said.
Apart from the competition, the injuries were also taking a toll on their mental well-being. Having regained their health, Satwik and Chirag, ranked World No 9, are currently working on the tactical side of the sport. With his hunger intact, Satwik is someone who relishes challenges and it's clear that he won't stop until he finds answers.
"Once you're physically fit, you tend to gain a lot of confidence. When you're not, it affects you mentally as well. Right now, we are almost there. I feel very comfortable where we are at. We just need to focus on the tactical side of the game, more than the physical aspect. As of now, we're physically right up there. Tactically, we need to be more smart against players who have been troubling us. We need to be more gutsy. We have been focussing on that for the last few weeks, looking to work on things that went wrong in the last few tournaments. I'm keen to play over there (Paris) and find out how things will go."
The former World No 1 pair will be competing at a venue where they suffered a heartbreak during the Paris Games last year. But they have also had fond memories there, having captured French Open titles twice (2022, 2024). Satwik is hopeful of regaining the magic at the venue.
"After injuries, you can't expect so much. If you see the French Open last year and the Asian Games before that, we were 100 per cent fit. So I could enter with many game plans. But when you're injured, you're just 60 per cent or 70 per cent, it's not a good sign. It's just about managing (your game). Right now, we're feeling pretty good. We're looking forward to playing in Paris, a venue where we have some good memories. We want to do some magic there."
The draw was announced recently and Satwik and Chirag are set to battle with some contenders early on. "We are not in the top-8, so we have to face some seeded players. It's quite random. However, it's the same for all. Our opponents might also be thinking that they'll have to face us. We are prepared for this. We have the capability of troubling all the players, we're just focussing on things that's in our control."
With the players from the singles department yet to regain any sort of rhythm, the Indian badminton fraternity will be hoping that Satwik and Chirag, who have formerly captured a bronze medal at the marquee event, can bring their A-game in Paris.