Want to do some magic in Paris: Revitalised Satwik ahead of Worlds test

CHENNAI: Having weathered a tough spell earlier this summer, shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is at a place where he wants to be at the moment. With the BWF World Championships knocking on the door, the doubles specialist, along with partner Chirag Shetty, is striving to bring back the glory days.

Satwik and Chirag have been a towering presence in world badminton in recent years but they had endured a tricky period earlier this year. Injuries had not helped their case and despite some noteworthy matches, things had not gone as per plans. But after a positive campaign at the China Open last month, where they reached the last-four stage, they are now better-placed to mount a challenge during the aforementioned Worlds in Paris. Being proactive in recent months has given them that boost ahead of the marquee event, which is scheduled to be held from August 25 to 31.

"We have been playing continuously and that's a positive. We haven't had any breaks, we are feeling good. We have spent quite a lot of time on the court. We just wanted to get more match practice, that is why we played the Macau Open. We wanted that feel of the tournament, that is why we were playing back-to-back three tournaments," Satwik told The New Indian Express.

"After playing in the China Open, we were feeling a bit tired but we still wanted to play because we barely get any match practices here in India. It was like tournament-cum-practice. The mindset was like that. We were not entering those events with pressure, we just wanted to try a few things and get that match feeling. Right now, we're feeling good and excited for the World Championship."

The men's doubles category is stacked with big-game operators. The Amalapuram player recalled the recent period of labour and stressed on the importance of being injury-free.

"For us, we played fewer events in the first half of the season. We were injured and we were playing with niggles. Even our practice sessions were not full on. I felt like it was just a matter of time. Once you're fully fit, then it's anybody's game. Right now, it has become a little more competitive. Everyone is playing well. The Malaysians are playing well, the Koreans became World No 1, the Indonesians are doing good too. So we need to stay in the circle, we don't want any breaks again. Once you start playing continuously, then you can find out where we are standing," the Khel Ratna Awardee said.

Apart from the competition, the injuries were also taking a toll on their mental well-being. Having regained their health, Satwik and Chirag, ranked World No 9, are currently working on the tactical side of the sport. With his hunger intact, Satwik is someone who relishes challenges and it's clear that he won't stop until he finds answers.