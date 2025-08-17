After Six years, three surgeries and recurring health issues, lifter Raja ready for international comeback

CHENNAI: After six years, three surgeries and battling recurring health problems, Tamil Nadu weightlifter M Raja is set to make his international comeback in the Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championships slated from August 24 to 30 in Ahmedabad. Incidentally, the 2019 Commonwealth Championships held in Apia, Samoa was his last international tournament. An elbow injury sustained during the tournament led to Raja's long exile from the international events.
"It's pure coincidence that I am making my international comeback with the Commonwealth Championships," an elated Raja told this daily from Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, where he is training under head coach Vijay Sharma with other India lifters.
Then 19, Raja tore ligament of his right elbow while lifting 123kg in the snatch section during the championships. Ignoring the pain, he tried lifting weights in the clean and jerk section but failed. "I came back and consulted experts in Mumbai and underwent surgery within two days in July. I rehabilitated for six months and was training at NIS Patiala when Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. Before that I used to visit my physio in Delhi regularly but that was stopped due to lockdown. I started training but range of movement in my left elbow remained restricted. Almost one year and three months had passed by then so I requested head coach Vijay sir to let me go to Chennai to continue my treatment," said Raja.
He continued treatment in Chennai but that did not yield the desired result. He then went to Pune for rehabilitation after being advised by some of his colleagues and started feeling better. "I regained 90 per cent of my fitness and started preparing for the 2021 national championships. The event got postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, I returned to the national camp and started training. One day I fell off the platform while trying a snatch lift and injured my right thumb. It started troubling my right elbow as well so I again went to Pune and was advised surgery.
Raja decided against it as he wanted to compete in the 2021 national championships and also two international tournaments which were qualifiers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Unfortunately, he finished third in the nationals in the 61kg. He made up for it by winning the trials but his name was struck out of the list for the two international events thus was eventually ruled out of the 2022 CWG.
Hailing from Kovilpatti village in Tuticorin, Raja's parents are daily wage labourers. His father works with the matchbox industry while mother does the cleaning work at a local confectioner's shop. His elder brother also pursued weightlifting but left it after a few years and now works as a labourer. Given the financial condition of his family and around 12 lakh loan they have taken, Raja, who is employed with the electrical department of Indian Railways in Chennai, then thought of quitting the sport and pursuing some course that can earn him more income. "My friend was a strength and conditioning coach in Bhubaneswar and he called me there for a three-month internship programmme. I completed that and got A Level Certificate but then saw lifters there going about their routines. My friend also advised me to continue with lifting. I came back to Chennai and started training but had severe stomach pain. I was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo surgery to get it removed."
Raja didn't give up and attended Railways' camp and stood first in trials for the 2023 nationals. He set national records at the tournament but tore his lateral meniscus of left knee. He was left with no option than undergoing third surgery in almost four years. "GoSports Foundation helped me a lot during this period. They provided me with a nutritionist and a psychologist. Besides, after the S&C A level course, I was now better equipped to deal with the injury. I once again breached the national records to win 61kg gold at the 2024 nationals that eventually helped me get back to the national camp and stake my claim for the 2025 Commonwealth Championships," said Raja.
He also competed at the 2022 National Games in Ahmedabad but was eliminated from the first round. Later, he found that he was suffering from jaundice that led to recurring fever and considerable weight loss. The 25-year-old lifter from Tamil Nadu, however, feels a lot more confident now and is raring to win a medal on his international comeback.
With the International Weightlifting Federation revising the body weight categories, Raja now competes in 65kg. "I have seen a lot in the past six years. Recurring health issues, multiple surgeries and a lot of emotional pain. I will make all those count and not let this opportunity slip out of my hands now," signed off Raja.
Six years of hell experience
Raja underwent three surgeries in the past six years. First he had surgery in his left elbow and then went under the knife for appendicitis. He then tore his lateral meniscus of left knee while setting records at the 2023 nationals and was operated for the same.
In this period, he also battled severe health issues and was diagnosed with dengue twice and jaundice once. He also suffered weight loss due to jaundice.
Modest background
Raja's parents are daily wage labourers. His father works in a matchbox factory while mother does the cleaning at a local confectioner's shop.
His elder brother was a weightlifter but has now quit the sport and supports family by working as a labourer.