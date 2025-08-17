After Six years, three surgeries and recurring health issues, lifter Raja ready for international comeback

CHENNAI: After six years, three surgeries and battling recurring health problems, Tamil Nadu weightlifter M Raja is set to make his international comeback in the Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championships slated from August 24 to 30 in Ahmedabad. Incidentally, the 2019 Commonwealth Championships held in Apia, Samoa was his last international tournament. An elbow injury sustained during the tournament led to Raja's long exile from the international events.

"It's pure coincidence that I am making my international comeback with the Commonwealth Championships," an elated Raja told this daily from Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, where he is training under head coach Vijay Sharma with other India lifters.

Then 19, Raja tore ligament of his right elbow while lifting 123kg in the snatch section during the championships. Ignoring the pain, he tried lifting weights in the clean and jerk section but failed. "I came back and consulted experts in Mumbai and underwent surgery within two days in July. I rehabilitated for six months and was training at NIS Patiala when Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. Before that I used to visit my physio in Delhi regularly but that was stopped due to lockdown. I started training but range of movement in my left elbow remained restricted. Almost one year and three months had passed by then so I requested head coach Vijay sir to let me go to Chennai to continue my treatment," said Raja.

He continued treatment in Chennai but that did not yield the desired result. He then went to Pune for rehabilitation after being advised by some of his colleagues and started feeling better. "I regained 90 per cent of my fitness and started preparing for the 2021 national championships. The event got postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, I returned to the national camp and started training. One day I fell off the platform while trying a snatch lift and injured my right thumb. It started troubling my right elbow as well so I again went to Pune and was advised surgery.

Raja decided against it as he wanted to compete in the 2021 national championships and also two international tournaments which were qualifiers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Unfortunately, he finished third in the nationals in the 61kg. He made up for it by winning the trials but his name was struck out of the list for the two international events thus was eventually ruled out of the 2022 CWG.