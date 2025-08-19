East Bengal Face tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC for a place in the final

As the semifinal stage beckons in Kolkata, a reinvigorated East Bengal will lock horns with tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in what promises to be an enthralling semifinal of the Durand Cup, at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday. East Bengal qualified for the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, while debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory at Jamshedpur to book their spot in the semifinals.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness. The Spanish tactician, who had yet to win a Kolkata Derby since his appointment, finally broke the jinx against Mohun Bagan and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledges the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour's fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.

"We face Diamond Harbour, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament," Bruzon emphasized during his pre-match briefing. "They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. There is no time for complacency. We've had a good result in the quarterfinals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus. Playing at the Salt Lake Stadium with our supporters behind us gives us strength, but we know Diamond Harbour has a coach who knows our strength and weakness. The reality is that we plan and prepare every game. These games are tricky when you think you are superior."

East Bengal's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of spectacular. In the group stage, the Red and Gold Brigade remained unbeaten, demolishing South United FC 5-0, edging past Namdhari FC 1-0, and crushing Indian Air Force 6-1 to top Group A with a perfect record of nine points. The quarterfinal against Mohun Bagan was their ultimate test, and substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos rose to the occasion with a memorable brace after replacing the injured Hamid Ahadad, helping East Bengal claim their first senior derby victory in over 18 months.