Asia Cup: No major surprises as Lakra, Dilpreet retained in 18-member Indian men’s hockey team

NEW DELHI: There were no major surprises in the 18-member Indian men’s hockey team announced on Wednesday for the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, with midfielder Rajinder Singh and forwards Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh retaining their places in the squad.

The tournament, scheduled to be held from 29 August to 7 September, will offer the winner direct qualification to next year’s FIH Men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from 14 to 30 August.

Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to serve as captain of the team.

The trio of Rajinder, Lakra and Dilpreet was also part of the jumbo squad for the preceding tour of Australia. Rajinder has come in for Shamsher Singh, Lakra is filling in for the recently retired Lalit Upadhyay, while Dilpreet has been preferred over Gurjant Singh, who was ignored for the matches against Australia.

Striker Lalit Upadhyay had retired from international hockey after the European leg of the FIH Pro League in June.

The selection largely reflects the established core of players, with the focus firmly on the forthcoming World Cup. The squad overall features a strong group of experienced campaigners, with depth and balance across all departments.

In the qualifying tournament, India will be placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China and Kazakhstan. Hosts India will begin their campaign against China on 29 August, before facing Japan on 31 August and Kazakhstan on 1 September.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared by Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

In defence, Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas will be joined by Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay and Jugraj Singh.

The midfield comprises Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Hardik Singh.