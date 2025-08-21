Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh held by Sevian, Pragg draws with Abdusattorov

ST. LOUIS (USA): World champion D Gukesh was held to a draw by the lone wild card Samuel Sevian of United States, while fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa also split the point with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the third round of the Sinquefield Cup here.

With his second draw in as many days, Praggnanadhaa remained in the leading group of three players that now include Fabiano Caruana of United States besides the overnight co-leader Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian.

Caruana handed Alireza Firouzja of France his first loss in the tournament in the lone decisive game of the day.

Aronian was held to a draw by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, while another American Wesley So split the point with Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland.

With six rounds still to come in the 3,75,000 USD prize money tournament, Praggnanadhaa, Aronian and Caruana share the lead on two points each and they are now followed by Wesley, Firouzja, Vachier-Lagrave, Sevian and Gukesh -- who all stand a half point behind.

Duda is next in line on one point, while Abdusattorov opened his account to be on a half point from his first three outings here.