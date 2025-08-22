Japanese amateur boxer in intensive care after latest incident

TOKYO: A Japanese amateur boxer underwent brain surgery two weeks ago and has not regained consciousness, authorities said on Friday, as the sport in the country reels from the deaths of two professional fighters.

The Japan Boxing Federation (JBF) said the unnamed 39-year-old became unresponsive after sparring for three rounds at three minutes each in Tokyo on August 8.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, and is still in intensive care.

The JBF, which oversees amateur boxing in Japan, said the man had not fought a match for over 10 years and had been in training to make a comeback.

"We are praying he recovers as quickly as possible," said JBF president Tatsuya Nakama.