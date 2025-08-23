Annu Rani, Animesh rule the roost

The fact that she crossed the 60-metre mark, not once but twice, is a welcome boost for her. After some underwhelming throws in the earlier competitions this season, she seems to have found her rhythm. It was just earlier this month in a meet in Poland that she had crossed the 60-metre mark for the first time this season. Having worked on her technique and run-up, she is optimistic ahead of the Worlds. She revealed that she has been getting vital inputs from her coaches — Parveer Singh and Sergey Makarov. "I have been working on my technique, and there's more to work on. But I fancy my chances in the Worlds."

Rani wished she had more rivals to push her during the finals. "If you compete with a good competitor, you get a good fight. So no matter how much I force myself, I am left incomplete. But I am confident that I will do well in the Worlds," she said.

Kujur, meanwhile, was equally dominant in the men's 200-metre dash. The Chhattisgarh-born athlete made an explosive start, thereby setting a sizeable gap between him and his rivals. Tamil Nadu's Ragul Kumar finished second while Amlan Borgohain came third.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist has had exposure tours in Europe and that has been paying dividends. In fact, he had created a national record (100 metres) during the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Competition in Greece.

Martin Owens, his coach at the Reliance Foundation, is stoked with the manner in which he's making progress. "He has had a very long season, we did not expect him to break the national record this season. We are ahead of ourselves from where we predicted at the beginning of the year," Owens told reporters after Kujur’s run.

"We will prepare now for Tokyo. It has been a massive achievement to come this far," he added. Ranked 42 on the Road to Tokyo rankings, Kujur's future will be clear next week.

Kujur has made a habit of re-writing records, having broken three individual national records this season. Moreover, he's also part of the record-breaking relay team. "Going to Tokyo is a bonus for him. Going there, he would have no expectations, but rather he would have experience. He would be rubbing shoulders with the greats of the sport and get a feel of a World Championships," the coach said.

Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi Sekar continued her golden run after her three-year ban, clinching the top prize in the women's 200-metre finals. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on breaking the meet record with his 2.24m leap just a centimetre away from Chethan B's record which was set in 2018.

In an upset, Samardeep Gill pipped National Record holder Tajinder Pal Singh Toor in the men's shot put final to clinch gold. Gill had a best throw of 19.82 metres while Toor's best throw on the day was 19.41 metres.

Results (Winners): Men: 200m Animesh Kujur (OD) 20.63s (NMR); High jump: Sarvesh Kushare (MH) 2.24m; 400m hurdles: Ruchit Mori (GJ) 49.76s; 800m: Krishan Kumar (HR) 1:48.41s. Women: Javelin throw: Annu Rani (UP): 61.05m; 400m hurdles: Ramandeep Kaur 58.90s; 200m: Dhanalakshmi Sekar: 23.53s; Long jump: Moumita Mondal: 6.27m; 800m: Pooja (HR) 2:02.27s.